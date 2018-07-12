One of the features Nest reserves for Nest Aware subscribers is activity zones. However, even subscribers had to go to the Nest web interface to add and edit their zones. Now, you can finally do it right from the Android app.
There's not so much a changelog as a small paragraph on how the feature works. Here it is.
If you’re a Nest Aware subscriber, you can now create and edit Nest Cam Activity Zones from your Android phone or tablet. Just select a camera and tap settings. From there, you’ll be able to add zones and edit existing ones from the Activity Zones menu.
When you set activity zones, the camera will alert you when there's activity inside that part of the frame rather than anywhere. This feature is live in the latest Nest app from the Play Store—just select Activity zones in the camera settings. You can choose from several different colors to differentiate your zones as well. Keep in mind, you still need a Nest Aware subscription.
Comments