That's right, despite an advertised Friday the 13th release date, Fracter is here a day early. This means you can jump into its haunting black and white world right now and get started solving its many intricate puzzles. If you enjoy the atmosphere of Playdead's Limbo, and the puzzle-filled gameplay of ustwo games' Monument Valley, you should feel right at home playing through Fracter.

In the build-up to Fracter's release, I have covered its initial announcement, did a hands-on with a limited demo, and even covered the release date announcement earlier this month. In all of this time, I have yet to find much I don't like about the game. Its puzzles are intuitive yet challenging, the graphics are outstanding, and the monochromatic theme is very fitting to the story. Your quest to restore the light to the world by solving meticulously crafted puzzles may not be the newest idea, but it's assuredly well done in this instance.

You can pick up Fracter today for the low upfront cost of $3.99, and best of all there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about. This is a premium release through and through, and I have to say it is very much appreciated.

So yeah, if you are looking for a new atmospheric puzzler that exudes both charm and an attention to detail, Fracter is definitely my choice of the day if not the week. Plenty of games land on the Play Store every minute, but very few are worth spending your money on. 4L Games buck that trend with the release of Fracter, and I wholeheartedly recommend picking it up as soon as possible.