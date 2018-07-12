Sometimes you want to get your hands on the latest build of an app because it's faster or has some important new feature. Other times, it's just because there's some nagging quirk of the app that's driving you up a wall. For example, Instagram's disinterest in adding an adaptive icon. Well, that's finally fixed the new alpha.
Being one of the most popular apps in the world. a lot of people have Instagram on their home screens. The icon always has that vaguely Samsung-y squircle shape, though. It sticks out like a sore thumb on devices that enforce circular icons by default. You also can't change it to one of the other supported shapes (I know you're all using teardrops).
So, the v55 alpha finally changes that. The Instagram app will blend in properly with your other icons. See above for an example of how glorious this will be. The world is forever changed, and you were here to see it. Grab the new build on APK Mirror if you want to get that adaptive icon in your life.
