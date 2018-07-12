If you've ever been spooked by your doorbell when you haven't been expecting any guests or deliveries, you might want to consider a smart doorbell. Ring pioneered this segment, unveiling its first smart doorbell back in 2012. Now, in 2018, you can grab a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $179.99, a $70 discount, from Woot.

So what makes this doorbell so "Pro"? Well, on top of the regular Video Doorbell's weather resistance, IR night vision, and theft protection, you also get 1080p video recording, a silent doorbell mode, customizable alert zones, and 5GHz Wi-Fi support. Of course, there's still a monthly fee if you'd like to see recorded videos, but that's unavoidable regardless of which smart doorbell you choose. It also works with both Assistant (via Actions on Google) and Alexa (obviously, since Amazon now owns Ring).

$179.99 is a solid $70 less than the MSRP, and it's the lowest we've reported on. As with most Woot deals, this will expire in 13 hours, so don't wait. Shipping is free for Prime members. Hit the source link below to scoop one up.