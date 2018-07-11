New XperiaTM XA2 Plus features a gorgeous 18:9 display and Sony's Hi-Res Audio technology

Large 6" Full HD+ 18:9 display, in a gorgeous sleek design with metallic finishing

First smartphone in its range with Sony's High-Resolution Audio and unique DSEE HX TM audio upscaling technology for best in class sound

Leading 23MP Sony’s Exmor RS TM for mobile main camera with 4K movie recording and 8MP 120° super wide-angle selfie camera with Bokeh and Beauty effects

London, 11th July 2018, Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”) today announced Xperia XA2 Plus - further expanding its portfolio of entertainment-focused super mid-range smartphones.

“Our super mid-range line inherits everything we love about the Sony innovations at the premium end of our portfolio” said Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Deputy President at Sony Mobile Communications. “Xperia XA2 Plus further improves on that with a reimagined 18:9 display, Sony’s Hi-Res Audio and powerful camera technology, to offer a unique content consumption and creation device for consumers at this section of the market.”

Enjoy your favourite entertainment with a 6” Full HD+ 18:9 display

Xperia XA2 Plus sports a sleek, understated 18:9 aspect design, with metallic finishing, super-narrow bezels and thin borders. The beautiful and durable 6” Full HD+ display is bright and sharp, with stunning colours for a natural viewing experience – and it’s built to last with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, to help protect against accidental drops. It includes a mini-display mode, letting you switch between a smaller and larger on-screen interface, for easy one-handed operation and typing.

The anodized aluminium frame has a diamond-cut finish, which accentuates the industrial beauty of metal. And, unlocking is made easy with the one-touch rear fingerprint sensor - integrated into the smooth metallic back panel.

Sony’s immersive High-Resolution Audio technologies in the super mid-range for the first time

Xperia XA2 Plus is the first super mid-range smartphone to feature Sony’s High-Resolution Audio technology, so you can enjoy your music in its purest and truest form - just as it was produced, as the artist intended.

What’s more, Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX™) automatically upscales your MP3s and compressed sound files to near high-resolution sound quality - injecting new life into your tunes by restoring the subtleties of the original recordings and simulating the sounds of live performance.

You’ll also be able to enjoy better Bluetooth™ streaming quality with Sony’s LDACTM feature - enhanced Bluetooth technology that can handle near High-Resolution Audio quality, so music has never sounded better even when listening via wireless speakers or headphones.

Capture the unexpected and enjoy the moment with outstanding colour and clarity, even in low light

Xperia XA2 Plus’s powerful 23MP rear camera packs Sony’s large 1/2.3” Exmor RSTM for mobile image sensor, with ISO 12800 sensitivity for clear low-light photography. It features 4K movie recording, allowing you to create high-quality videos with better colour and deeper pixels - and 120fps slow motion video capture is also included for dramatizing action and movement.

The 8MP 120° super wide-angle front camera is engineered specifically with selfies in mind - for fitting more friends and surroundings into shot. The “Portrait selfie” mode includes new Bokeh and Beauty features, so you can also artfully adjust the focus in real-time, for a creatively blurred depth-of-field effect.

Powerful performance, so you can do more

The high-capacity 3,580 mAh battery and the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 630 Mobile Platform, means you can do more of what you love for longer with smooth and speedy performance.

And, Sony smart charging technologies; Smart Stamina extends usage during the day, with Battery Care and Qnovo Adaptive Charging ensuring the battery stays healthy over time. Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology Quick charging is also supported to give you hours of power with just minutes of charging (requires Quick Charger UCH12W or other compatible charger).

All-new Xperia accessory case

A new leather-like Style Cover Stand launches alongside Xperia XA2 Plus in Black and Silver to complement each device colour. It’s adjustable to stand independently for video playback, and will automatically pause or sleep the device when closed.

Xperia XA2 Plus launches on Android 8.0 OreoTM from late August 2018 in four fresh colours: Silver, Black, Gold and Green - available in Single SIM and Dual SIM1.

