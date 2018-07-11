Minecraft has always existed as a work in progress, but ever since Microsoft purchased the property, it seems like new updates are releasing at a record-setting pace. Maybe it just appears that way because of the game's massive popularity and coverage, as the last big update was actually released two months ago. Strangely enough, that update was broken up into two segments, and only just yesterday was the second half released when Minecraft 1.5 hit the digital shelves.
Back in May Minecraft 1.4 was released on the Play Store, and with it came the first phase of Update Aquatic. This update expectedly brought plenty of new oceanic features, such as nine new ocean-themed biomes, fish, shipwrecks, and swimming animations. Yesterday Minecraft was updated to version 1.5, and it brings along the second and final phase of Update Aquatic. You can now expect to find underwater zombies, sea turtles, and bubble columns, plus plenty of other interesting water-based features. There are also quite a few changes, which can be found here.
New Features in 1.5:
- Realms are now available on Nintendo Switch
- The Drowned - These dangerous, underwater zombies lurk in dark, deep water and will come up to the shore at night
- Sea Turtles - These gentle creatures can be found swimming in oceans and tanning on beaches. Protect their eggs so more can hatch!
- Turtle Shell and Scute items
- Potion of the Turtle Master
- Nautilus Shells - Can be found while fishing or held by the Drowned
- Conduits can now be constructed underwater and give players the Conduit Power effect. Craft them with Nautilus Shells &
- Heart of the Sea
- Bubble Columns - Magma Blocks create downward flowing columns and Soul Sand creates upward flowing bubbles
- New Achievements!
- Added new commands that only affect worlds with Education Edition enabled: 1. /ability - Sets a player's ability 2. /immutableworld - Sets the immutable state of the world 3. /worldbuilder - Toggle World Builder status of caller
If the 1.5 update isn't enough Minecraft news for you today, allow me to fill you in on the details about the recent beta 1.6 release. It brings quite a few new quality of life additions such barrier blocks and spawn eggs. You'll also find quite a few changes and fixes in the update as well, just don't expect anything too groundbreaking. If you would like to jump into this beta, all you need to do is click on this link to become a tester.
New Additions in Beta 1.6:
Blocks:
- Barrier
- Invisible like Invisible Bedrock.
- Can be broken in Creative mode.
Items:
- Spawn eggs
- Phantom
- Phantom Membrane
- Potion of Slow Falling
- Splash Potion of Slow Falling
- Lingering Potion of Slow Falling
- Arrow of Slow Falling
Mobs:
- Phantoms
Gameplay:
- Status effects
- Slow Falling
As you can see, there's a lot to absorb with the release of the stable 1.5 update and the 1.6 beta. Now that Minecraft's Update Aquatic is complete I'm not too sure what is coming next besides the changes we see in the 1.6 beta, but as we all know not everything in a beta will make it to production. Still, if Mojang and Microsoft can keep up the current release schedule and quality of content, I'm sure fans will continue to stick with Minecraft for a long, long while.
- Source:
- Minecraft.net
