Android Auto is already supported on a wide variety of vehicles, but its spread will continue to grow so long as new cars are released. With this latest update to its site, Google's in-car system is now compatible with six new cars: two Alfa Romeos, three Volvos, and one Nissan (and two Nissan navigation systems). It's also coming soon to Dacia.

Here's the list:

Alfa Romeo 2018+ Giulia 2018+ Stelvio

Nissan 2018+ Kicks MM518D-L MM518D-W

Volvo 2019+ S60 2019+ V60 2018+ XC40



We already knew that the Giulia and Stelvio would be receiving Android Auto since they were previously stated as "coming soon" on the site, and they finally have. Similarly, we also knew that the Nissan Kicks would be receiving Auto before long. The MM518D-L and MM518D-W navigation systems appear to be primarily used in Japan, given what comes up in a Google search, so that's good for those of you in the Land of the Rising Sun. And given the dearth of Volvos that already supported AA, it's not surprising to see the all-new S60 sedan and V60 wagon supported, as well as the smaller XC40 crossover.

Lastly, Dacia cars will soon be available with Android Auto. So if you've been thinking about picking up one of James May's favorite cars, you may want to hold off for a bit.