Android Auto is already supported on a wide variety of vehicles, but its spread will continue to grow so long as new cars are released. With this latest update to its site, Google's in-car system is now compatible with six new cars: two Alfa Romeos, three Volvos, and one Nissan (and two Nissan navigation systems). It's also coming soon to Dacia.
Here's the list:
- Alfa Romeo
- 2018+ Giulia
- 2018+ Stelvio
- Nissan
- 2018+ Kicks
- MM518D-L
- MM518D-W
- Volvo
- 2019+ S60
- 2019+ V60
- 2018+ XC40
We already knew that the Giulia and Stelvio would be receiving Android Auto since they were previously stated as "coming soon" on the site, and they finally have. Similarly, we also knew that the Nissan Kicks would be receiving Auto before long. The MM518D-L and MM518D-W navigation systems appear to be primarily used in Japan, given what comes up in a Google search, so that's good for those of you in the Land of the Rising Sun. And given the dearth of Volvos that already supported AA, it's not surprising to see the all-new S60 sedan and V60 wagon supported, as well as the smaller XC40 crossover.
Lastly, Dacia cars will soon be available with Android Auto. So if you've been thinking about picking up one of James May's favorite cars, you may want to hold off for a bit.
Shortly after this article was published, Google updated Opel and Vauxhall's Android Auto pages as well. For those of you who don't know, Opel owns Vauxhall, and the two offer identical cars with the same model names in different markets. Here are the changes:
- Opel
- 2018+ Combo
- 2018+ Grandland X
- Vauxhall
- 2018+ Combo
- 2018+ Grandland X
Interestingly, while the Ampera-e electric car (based on the Chevrolet Bolt) was removed from Vauxhall's page, it's still on the Opel page. We're not sure why this is (it could be a mistake), but that's what Google says.
