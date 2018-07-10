It's been a while since there's been any excitement surrounding Wear OS, the artist formally known as Android Wear, with no notable recent hardware releases outside of expensive fashion products. The OS itself is feeling dated and has arguably never really been fit for purpose; the platform really needs some attention from Google if it's to escape a slow, boring death.

Peering through all the doom and gloom, however, Google-backed Mobvoi is launching a follow up to its well-received, affordable S and E smartwatches. Both the Sport and Express were sub-$200 models made from plastic and rubber, but the TicWatch Pro we first heard about in May is a different proposition. This is a premium wearable device with a premium $249.99 price tag.

Build quality is clearly superior this time around, with a stainless steel (SUS) bezel and rear cover, a glass fiber-reinforced nylon case, and a hybrid silicone/Italian leather strap. There are two hardware buttons that can be used to call up the Google Assistant, open the app list, activate Google Pay, and more (through various taps or long-presses). The lower button can also be customized to launch an app of your choice.

The headline feature of the TicWatch Pro, however, is its Layered Display, composed of a transparent FSTN (Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic) LCD display that sits on top of the main OLED panel. This allows certain information — time, date, step count, and heart rate — to be visible at all times without much impact on battery life.

If you want to eke out the most longevity possible, Essential Mode uses only the low-power secondary display. According to Mobvoi, that can achieve battery life of somewhere between 5-30 days, although the cost is not having any "smart" features at your disposal. In Smart Mode, a more usual 2 days of battery life is expected, and Essential Mode can be set to turn on at low battery, much like Battery Saver on an Android phone.

Specs Device OS Wear OS by Google Dimension 45mm x 12.6mm Display 1.39” OLED 400 x 400 + FSTN display Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Memory RAM: 512MB / Storage: 4GB GPS GPS / AGPS NFC Payments Google Pay Connectivity Bluetooth: 4.2 / Wi-Fi: 802.11bgn 2.4GHz Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Magnetic Sensor, PPG Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor Battery 415mAh Days of Use Smart Mode (Wear OS): 2 days; Essential Mode: 30 days Water Resistant IP68 (up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 mins; swimming not recommended) In the box TicWatch Pro, magnetic charging doc, user manual



Aside from the new display tech, the TicWatch Pro is much like any other premium Wear OS watch, with the Play Store, Google Assistant, a range of health and fitness sensors with coordinating apps (including Mobvoi's own), and music streaming. Unlike the company's previous Wear OS efforts, the Pro has NFC for mobile payments. While the TicWatch S had GPS built into the watch band, it's included in the main body of this new model. It also has an improved IP68 water and dust resistance rating — which equates to submergence in 1.5m of water for up to 30mins — although Mobvoi still doesn't recommend swimming with it on.

The TicWatch Pro goes on sale globally today, with an MSRP of $249.99 (£219.99 / €249.99 / CAD371.99 / AUD369.99).

It will be an Amazon Prime exclusive in the US, UK, DE, IT, and ES until August 15th, when it will then remain exclusive to Amazon until September 30th. Everywhere else, it will be available directly from Mobvoi. I've been playing around with the TicWatch Pro for the past few days, so look out for our upcoming review.