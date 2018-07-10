The mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds received a massive update in the middle of June with the 0.6.0 release. Most notably it introduced a new season pass system and a playable first-person view. But that's old news. Looking forward, the 0.7.0 update should be coming out sometime soon, and if you would like to check it out before it's officially pushed to the stable build, you can. There is now a beta version of PUBG Mobile listed on the Play Store.



The7WorldsGaming covers the new changes in PUBG Mobile's 0.7.0 beta

Unlike a lot of beta releases on the Play Store, this one is super accessible. All you have to do is navigate to the beta listing and download it. There are no hoops to jump through here. No invites to testing programs and no pre-registration rigamarole. The simplicity of gaining access to this separate beta listing couldn't get any easier.

Now, since this is a beta release meant for testing purposes, there is no way to sign in with your regular account. You will have to create a new character with the guest option in order to play. All monetization has been turned off as well. This way you don't have to worry about accidentally purchasing anything that would be tied to that guest account.

The changelog for the PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 beta contains a few interesting tidbits, so I have quoted the full text below for those of you who would like to know the specifics without watching the above listed ten-minute video breakdown.

Arcade Mode - War

- A new, faster-paced variation of Arcade mode.

New Weapon

- Added the SLR Sniper Rifle.

Portable Closet

- Players can now put outfits in their Portable Closets and instantly change clothes during combat.

As you can see the 0.7.0 update will add a new arcade mode called War, but sadly it isn't playable just yet. There is a little timer on the greyed out box that lists thirteen hours and zero minutes, so I'm guessing that we'll just have to wait a little bit longer for the beta War mode to go live.

Besides what's listed in the changelog you can also expect an updated UI that moves a few things around and cleans up the interface. It is now a lot easier to select your game modes (classic or arcade), your view (third or first person), your team member numbers (1, 2, or 4), and your server, all from one screen.

I would imagine that all of you die-hard PUBG Mobile fans out there are probably going to get a big kick out of this new beta release if you at all interested in the game's state of development. For the rest of us it may seem a little redundant to have separate open-beta listing when the stable version is still clearly a work in progress, but at the very least we can expect that huge changes won't be pushed to the player base before they are publicly tested. As a gamer, I can definitely appreciate that type of setup.