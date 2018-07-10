eBay really, really wants to make sure you don't forget that exists during Amazon's Prime Day hubbub. To that end, it's introducing a one-day-only promo code that will save you 10% off eligible items (up to a $100 maximum discount, minimum $50 purchase) classified in "tech" categories like computers or cell phones. If that sounds like a mediocre and overly-restrictive deal, well, that's because it is. eBay regularly runs far better 15-20% off promos for site-wide use.
Sometimes the timing of deal matters more than the quantity, so if you'd rather not wait for one of eBay's much better and less restrictive coupons to land, you can enter the code PRIMOTECH by 11PM tonight (Pacific time) when shopping for an item in one of the following categories:
- Computers & Electronics
- Cameras & Photo
- Cell Phones & Accessories
- Computers/Tablets & Networking
- Consumer Electronics
- Video Games & Consoles
In addition to category-based restrictions, you'll also need to make sure it's all part of one transaction, with a minimum purchase of $50, and the max discount you'll receive is $100. (I.e., anything that costs over $1,000 won't earn you a greater total discount.) You'll also need your account to be registered in the US, Canada, Latin America, or the Caribbean, and your purchase must be through ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca or ebay.ca.
The full nitty-gritty is embedded in the PR just below.
Press Release
How to redeem your Coupon:
1. Shop for eligible items. (See below for exclusions).
2. Pay for your item by 11:00 PM Pacific Time on July 10, 2018
3. Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: PRIMOTECH
Terms & Conditions:
This Coupon is a 10% discount off a minimum purchase of $50 valid from 5:00 AM PT on July 10, 2018 until 11:00 PM PT on July 10, 2018. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca and ebay.ca. Eligible items include items from the following categories: Computers & Electronics, Cameras & Photo, Cell Phones & Accessories, Computers/Tablets & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Video Games & Consoles.
Coupon must be used within a single transaction (and can include multiple eligible items), while supplies last. Max one-time use. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the United States, Canada, Latin America or the Caribbean are eligible for the Coupon. Valid only for purchases from ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca and ebay.ca. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.
Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.
