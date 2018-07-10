eBay really, really wants to make sure you don't forget that exists during Amazon's Prime Day hubbub. To that end, it's introducing a one-day-only promo code that will save you 10% off eligible items (up to a $100 maximum discount, minimum $50 purchase) classified in "tech" categories like computers or cell phones. If that sounds like a mediocre and overly-restrictive deal, well, that's because it is. eBay regularly runs far better 15-20% off promos for site-wide use.

Sometimes the timing of deal matters more than the quantity, so if you'd rather not wait for one of eBay's much better and less restrictive coupons to land, you can enter the code PRIMOTECH by 11PM tonight (Pacific time) when shopping for an item in one of the following categories:

Computers & Electronics

Cameras & Photo

Cell Phones & Accessories

Computers/Tablets & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Video Games & Consoles

In addition to category-based restrictions, you'll also need to make sure it's all part of one transaction, with a minimum purchase of $50, and the max discount you'll receive is $100. (I.e., anything that costs over $1,000 won't earn you a greater total discount.) You'll also need your account to be registered in the US, Canada, Latin America, or the Caribbean, and your purchase must be through ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca or ebay.ca.

The full nitty-gritty is embedded in the PR just below.