It's been a long road for Deezer's support on Google Home. First announced during last year's I/O, the service launched in Germany and France in August of 2017, then took its sweet time to arrive in the UK this April. Now, it has finally crossed the Atlantic and become available in the US and Canada. It also came to Australia and Italy.

If you live in one of these countries and head over to your music providers in the Google Home app, you should see Deezer among the potential music services you can link. The option might be slowly rolling out, though, so be patient if you don't spot it immediately. The free service isn't supported, so you will need a paid subscription to connect your account. Once added, you can use these voice commands to play your music.

In the US, Premium+ costs $9.99 monthly, but Google is offering three months for $0.99 to encourage you to check it out. The discount doesn't appear to be available for the other countries though. If you're a new subscriber and you sign up before September 20 (there's a limited supply though), you can benefit from the deal. Deezer is not a household name in the US, but it is popular in Europe and has added a lot of useful features in the past year. I'd definitely give it a try to see if it works for me or not.

The offer is available for Google Home owners (regular, Mini, or Max), as well as Chromecast (regular, Ultra, Audio) owners. To redeem it, you need to head over to g.co/home/homeoffer or g.co/home/chromecastoffer, depending on which device you own.