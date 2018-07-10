- ...
-
43
120.
[Update: DP4 makes it an on/off affair] Android P lets you disable or change the vibration strength for calls, notifications, and touch
-
89
121.
[Update: Back for some] Android P test brings upcoming events to your lock screen
-
163
122.
[Update: Working again] Android P shows current weather conditions on the lock screen and in ambient mode
-
135
123.
Android P doesn't support WPS, and it may be gone for good
-
16
124.
Android P: 'Turn off mobile data?' quick setting prompt has disappeared in DP4
- View All 124 Articles In This Series
Since Android 8.1 (even 8.0 on Pixel phones), the OS has had a divisive prompt that warns you if you toggle mobile data on or off using the quick settings toggle. Personally, I find this useful, since I never turn data off intentionally. If I do, it's probably by mistake, so this extra step is a good way of mitigating against that risk.
Many users were less enthused (check the comments) when this prompt was introduced, as it made toggling data that little bit more difficult. If you do this often, I can see why it might be frustrating. There's good news for users in that camp, as the prompt seems to have disappeared in the latest Android P beta.
Left: Android 8.1. Right: Android P DP3
If you have the fourth developer preview installed on your phone and you use the quick settings toggle to turn off mobile data, it will do exactly that with no questions asked. I would rather the prompt stayed put, but many of you will be pleased to see the back of it — it's just one of those, isn't it.
Comments