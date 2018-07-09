We exclusively reported late last month that the LG V40 would have five cameras in total - three on the rear and two on the front. As strange as it sounds, the V40 may not be the only next-gen flagship with that many sensors. A report coming out of South Korea is claiming that Samsung's Galaxy S10+ will have the same number of cameras on board, and in a similar configuration as well.

In the past, secondary camera sensors have usually consisted of an ultra wide-angle lens, as LG does, or a telephoto lens, like Apple tends to do. According to experts in the parts industry, the Galaxy S10+ will add a 16MP, 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens to the Galaxy S9+'s 12MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto lenses be equipped with both. That means that there will be one wide-angle lens, one telephoto lens, and one super wide-angle lens.

Up front, Samsung is mixing things up as well. The dual front cameras could be set up similarly to the Galaxy A8, which has a 16MP sensor and an 8MP sensor for bokeh purposes, but we've previously heard that the second sensor may be for 3D sensing. Add all of the cameras up, and you get a whopping five cameras on a single phone. It seems a bit overkill when the Pixel 2 does just fine with two, but wide-angle sensors are nice to have.

As for the rest of the line, the Galaxy S10 (codenamed 'Beyond 1') and an unnamed lower-end variant ('Beyond 0') won't have the same camera setup as the top-of-the-line S10+ ('Beyond 3'). The S10 is said to have the same tri-camera setup on the back, but only one on the front. Meanwhile, 'Beyond 0' will reportedly come with a standard two cameras - one on the front and one on the back. You know, like all of those phones did back in the day.