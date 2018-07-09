DISH subscribers who lose their TV remote might not need to tear the living room apart looking for it anymore. The TV provider has just rolled out the previously announced Assistant support in its family of Hopper DVRs. That means you can shout at the TV, and it will actually do something.

Assistant will work on all generations of the DISH Hopper DVR, as well as the Hopper Duo, Joey client, and Walley receiver. You can search for content, launch apps, and control all basic TV functionality. Here are some of the things you can do with Assistant.

"Turn on my Hopper"

"Mute my Hopper"

"Change the channel to ESPN"

"Tune to channel 140"

"Go to Food Network"

"Rewind 30 seconds"

To set up Assistant, you'll need the Home app on your phone. Simply add DISH as a service under home control, and your DVR will show you a code to pair with your account.