You probably heard that Amazon's Prime Day is starting soon. Well, eBay heard that, too. It's launching a sale event of its own starting today. Over the coming days/weeks, more than 100 items will pop up on eBay for $119 with free shipping.

eBay points out you don't need a membership to get these deals, which is most likely a dig at Amazon. You do still need to have an eBay account. The first round of deals is live today, and here's a sample of what you'll find.

TCL 32" Smart LED HDTV (48% off)

GoPro Hero5: Session (40% off)

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch (40% off)

Bose Soundlink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker (40% off)

adidas Men's UltraBoost (40% off)

Philips Viva Digital Multi-Cooker Airfryer (60% off)

Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smartwatch (52% off)

eBay didn't specify how fast it would roll out all 100-ish deals, but future offerings include the Nest Cam IQ and an Xbox One S. This first batch appears to have about half the total promised. Many of them are not technology or even technology adjacent, though. The deals also appear to be limited in volume, so you'll have to keep an eye out for anything that strikes your fancy.