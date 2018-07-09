It was recently pointed out to us that Android P lacks support for the Wi-Fi Protected Setup authentication mode. WPS, as it's know, is a protocol that allows a client Wi-Fi device to connect to a router using a PIN or a push-button, and is widely regarded as being deeply insecure. In short, the PIN-based method for authentication is inherently crackable with a brute force attack, and the PIN mode is required to be enabled by default on routers with WPS support, making using WPS at all a Very Bad Idea.

WPS connections must be initiated manually on Android, but with Android P, it seems Google has removed the feature from the OS entirely. Users on the Google Issue Tracker have noted some strings in Android related to WPS that are now marked as deprecated (no longer supported), leading to speculation that Google doesn't plan to reintroduce the feature once P is officially released. Still, responses from a Googler on the thread indicate that the team is looking into this for further clarification, and we've also reached out to Google ourselves for comment. You can see one of the strings suggesting the feature is gone for good below.

WPS suport has been deprecated from Client mode and this method will immediately trigger WifiManager.WpsCallback.onFailed(int) with a generic error.

Given the security issues associated with WPS and the fact that many newer routers are eschewing the feature entirely, removing OS-level support for it probably only makes sense. WPS was introduced over a decade ago, in a time before everyone was walking around with a smartphone and Wi-Fi was far from ubiquitous. In a world where security is an ever-increasing concern, WPS is just another vector for would-be information thieves to exploit, and getting people out of the habit of relying on it in the first place is probably for the best.