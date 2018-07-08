The YouTube Kids app was introduced in February 2015, as a way for younger children to view age-appropriate videos. Plenty of functionality has been added since then, including user profiles, channel/video blocking, additional themes, and more.

The Android app has just passed 50 million installs on the Play Store, as seen in the screenshot above. Even though YouTube Kids has been the subject of multiple controversies, this new milestone indicates the app is still growing in popularity.