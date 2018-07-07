Netgear's lineup of Arlo security cameras have sold incredibly well over the past few years. Plans to spin off the Arlo division were announced in February, with the eventual goal of filing for an IPO in "the first half of 2018." Earlier this week, Arlo provided an S-1 form to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - the first step major step towards an IPO.

The number of shares and price range has not been determined yet. Assuming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approves the filing, Arlo will trade shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the 'ARLO' ticker. The company still hopes to complete the process by the end of 2018.