Jagex originally announced that Old School Runescape would be coming to mobile last July, and as you can imagine MMORPG fans from around the world rejoiced. Since then people have been getting antsy thanks to the many high-profile classic MMOs that have also been announced for mobile that have yet to see a proper release. Well, it would appear that Jagex is one of the few devs that is going to deliver. Old School RuneScape is finally listed on the Play Store, though it's only available as a members-only beta. An $11 monthly subscription to the game is required.



Gameplay video courtesy of NimbleThor

From the above video, we can easily see that the controls are tap to move, and that performance appears to be pretty dang solid. Of course, we should all keep in mind that a limited mobile beta means the game has yet to experience the full load of a worldwide release. Hopefully, as testing progresses, things continue to stay this smooth.

On the negative side of things, the small UI will probably be an issue on any device with a small screen. Chromebooks and tablets would be more ideal for extended play sessions. Luckily the tap to move controls should lend themselves well to these bigger devices.

There was a limited amount of downloads available for the Play Store listing as of yesterday, but since those spots were filled within the first two hours, more have been opened today. So if you are a subscriber to Old School Runescape, you can once again install the beta from the Play Store and get into the game after you enter your credentials. Oh, and once this mobile beta transitions into a full release, you'll be able to play as a non-member for free, though some content will be restricted.

If you aren't able to install from the Play Store just yet, I have confirmed that taking matters into your own hands by tracking down the APK and sideloading it to your device works just fine. You'll still need to pay the $11 subscription to play, but at least things aren't so locked down that sideloading isn't an option.

I have to say I'm pleasantly surprised to see that development of the mobile version of Old School Runescape is going smoothly. I know I can't wait to dive in, though the $11 monthly subscription may be a little pricey for some, especially when you consider that Jagex recently bumped up the fee two days ago for new members, most likely in anticipation of the upcoming mobile release. I suppose someone needs to pay for the development of the mobile version and its continued service. I'm just not sure people are ready to pay $11 a month for a mobile port of what is essentially a seventeen-year-old game. At the very least the subscription grants you access to Old School Runescape on PC and Mac as well, which should soften the blow a bit.