The Moto X4 started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo back in May, and it brought with it a couple of issues. Two months later, Motorola has released the kernel source for that update as it's mandated to do by the GPL whenever there are any modifications to the Android kernel.

What this means is that developers will now have a much easier time making custom ROMs and recoveries for the Moto X4 on Android 8.1 Oreo. So if you're a Moto X4 owner and you've been wanting some more software mods for your phone, you shouldn't have to wait much longer for some stuff to hit the forums.