The first-generation Pixel holds up surprisingly well. It was never really praised for its looks, and its big-for-2016 bezels look even sillier in mid-2018, but it's responsive and it has a good camera, even by today's standards. You can grab a refurbished unit on Amazon for as low as $200 for the standard size and $230 for the XL, depending on your storage and color preferences.

These prices beat a sale from March, but don't quite hit the lows of a one-day Woot sale we saw in May. Still, for a solid device with a darn fine camera, this is a little bit of a steal. The Amazon listing calls the devices "certified refurbished," but notes that they may be refurbished by a third party — and that they ship in non-original packaging with generic chargers. They do come with a 90-day warranty, though.

Prices vary based on how your device of choice is configured:

Pixel

Very Silver 32GB – $200 128GB – $255

Quite Black 32GB – $218.99 128GB – unavailable

Really Blue 32GB – $214.99 128GB – unavailable



Pixel XL

Very Silver 32GB – $243.99 128GB – $278

Quite Black 32GB – $229.78 128GB – $257.06

Really Blue 32GB – $229.99 128GB – unavailable



A silver Pixel or a black (or blue) Pixel XL are particularly good deals at these prices, but none of the options are bad. For comparison, yesterday we saw B&H offer the non-XL 2016 Pixel for $329.99 (then $379.99) or $399.99 for 32 and 128-gig models, respectively. While those were brand new devices, they were also significantly pricier. Snap these up while they last.