There was a time, many months ago, when Google Play Music frequently dropped the price of a few albums to free. Then it stopped and we thought it would never happen again. But just this past week, we've seen the free deals return on twelve albums. Only "ICON" records were discounted, but today brings us a freebie deal on five non-ICON albums. Perhaps it's Google Play Music's last hurrah before YouTube Music takes over for good, perhaps it has nothing to do with Play Music and the labels are the ones discounting these albums. Regardless of the reason, now's the time to get some free music that should carry over to your YouTube Music account.

Enough blabbering and onto the albums and links:

The deals seem to be US-only, as always, but your mileage may vary, so it wouldn't hurt to tap those links and see if they are available to you. (Personal note: If, for some incomprehensible reason, you don't have a US account but do have US credit or a US payment method on your Google account, the links won't work. But try opening the Play Music Store through this address and then search for the albums' titles manually. Some fairy dust might make them magically available.)