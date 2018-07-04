



Free music seems to be making a comeback on Google Play Music. Once a relic of the past, free albums made a reappearance last week with Ariana Grande's "My Everything" and an ICON album featuring The Beach Boys. Four more ICON albums with Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, and KISS can now be picked up for $0.00 from Play Music as well.

These ICON albums are collections of these artists' greatest hits, and each has 11-12 songs. Here are the links:

It'll be interesting to see if Google continues to release some more free music. Note that these albums aren't available in all countries, but those in the US, Germany, Uruguay, Colombia, and probably some more seem to have had success in adding them to their libraries.