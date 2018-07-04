If you're looking for a good deal on a convertible Chromebook and you missed the $250 Pixelbook deal, I have a nice alternative for you and it will cost you a lot less money. Best Buy is discounting the 64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro from $599 to $479.99, the lowest price we've seen on a new unit so far.

The original Chromebook Pro's only shortcoming is a terrible non-backlit keyboard that many users have complained about, but if you're not picky or you won't be typing a lot, then the rest of the specs are nice for the price. You'll find a 12.3" 2400 x 1600 touch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, an Intel Core m3 processor, 2 USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a MicroSD card reader. The laptop flips around and can be used in tent mode or fully folded up in tablet mode, plus there's a built-in pen to draw, annotate, or select things without touching the display with your grubby fingers.

If that sounds good to you, then you can grab one now from Best Buy for $479.99. That's much lower than Amazon, which is asking $597.99 for the smaller 32GB version (that seems to be the first non-backlit version as well). Best Buy says the Pro is on clearance, likely because the new backlit-keyboard version is hitting soon, so I'd keep an eye out on stock if I were you.