Chances are that it's been awhile since you last looked into changing keyboards. There's no doubt that the entire Android ecosystem has taken big steps forward in the past few years when it comes to things like suggesting correct spellings for words as you type. TouchPal Keyboard Pro, however, can do much more for you than just fix your mistakes.
TouchPal Pro includes Talia, an AI assistant to help bring you information you need while using your keyboard. For instance, you might be talking to a friend about how to split up a bill on something you purchased together. Rather than open up a calculator app — or do the math in your head — you can just ask Talia to do it for you. Of course, she's not just a math wiz; she can also show you nearby restaurants, get you the weather forecast, pull up phone numbers or email addresses for your contacts, and help you come up with quick responses to messages.
Although TouchPal Pro will give you the auto-corrections and predictions that you surely have come to expect, it takes it even further than that. You will also get emoji suggestions, which can be much easier than hunting for the right one and is obviously more fun than just plain text. If emojis aren't your thing, TouchPal Pro also can suggest GIFs to really spice up your conversations.
You can also say goodbye to a bland-looking keyboard with TouchPal thanks to its theme library. You can get a huge number of different color schemes and even more illustrations, from natural scenes to silly characters. Many are live themes as well. TouchPal Pro also allows you to select images from your own device to use as a theme. You can even choose a different keyboard font.
For more customization, you can even switch up the emoji sets to something other than your system's default. With BoomText's GIF library, you can also pick up different packs, including a "president" set that looks like a certain businessman-turned-president you might heard of. If stickers are more your thing, there's no shortage of cute sticker packs as well.
A brand new feature to TouchPal Pro is AR Emoji. Using your microphone and front-facing camera to accurately pick up your facial expressions, you can create 10 second recordings of emojis that will do and say just what you do.
To learn more, visit TouchPal's official website. You can download it for free by heading to the Play Store (or the App Store for iOS users).
