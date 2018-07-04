Article Contents
Happy Independence Day, U.S. residents! Take a break from your grill-out/celebration preparations and check this nice list of app sales. We have some good ones today, so be looking for those in bold. Enjoy your holiday.
Today is the last roundup for the week. I will be moving this weekend and I won't be around on Friday or Monday. I'll try to be back for y'all next Wednesday, so be ready for a lot of app sales.
Free
Apps
- Hearing Aid for Oreo 8.0 $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Hearing Aid for Oreo 8.1 $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Artista Impresso $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aquarella $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Timestamp camera photos - Auto timestamp on photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Incognito+ Pro fast private anonymous Browser $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- VR Time Machine Dinosaur Park (+ Cardboard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- 탄막소녀 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Hang On! TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Deep Sea Fish Kebab $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BattleWords Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hide N Seek : Mini Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Wenrum - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mevo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oranux - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zedmo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cylinder Block - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Candoy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mavon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- OSX Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Popsicle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Coordinate Master $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Custom Formulas $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Weather forecast pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Apps Manager Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $3.99 -> $2.75; Sale ends in 7 days
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talking Clock & Timer Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- ArchPlus $99.99 -> $8.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Jackbox Party Pack $24.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 $24.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 $24.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 $24.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Broken Age $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grim Fandango Remastered $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Cave $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coloring Expert+ $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Multiplication Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left unknown
- The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Abstract Particles III Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- S8 & S8+ Live Wallpaper (Day Night Beautiful) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Android P | Xperia™ Theme 4800+ icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Cleaner - Boost Mobile Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
