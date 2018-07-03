You might not have known this, but people in other countries don't often get the same features in Google Maps as you may. There are only a handful of countries that support all of Maps's coverage details, including the US, UK, Canada, and several European countries. Google recently added/improved the traffic layer to six countries, but downgraded speed limit availability in seven others.

This list was last updated back in February. But here are the six countries that have had their Maps traffic layer upgraded:

Andorra

Bahamas

Malta

San Marino

US Virgin Islands

Vietnam

The first five countries in that list went from "not available/low data quality" to "available with good data quality". Vietnam had the traffic layer "available with approximate data quality," but it's now been upped to "available with good data quality."

However, it's not all good news. Seven countries have had their speed limit indicators changed from "available with approximate data quality" to "not available/low data quality," and here they are:

Ghana

Laos

Mauritania

Myanmar (Burma)

Saudi Arabia

Sierra Leone

Venezuela

This post may come as good news to some, and bad news to others. Overall, though, the traffic layer should be more useful for most, so the good outweighs the bad here.