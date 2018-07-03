Chrome for Android has had a home button since its inception, but only on certain devices. Google started experimenting with allowing all devices to have a home button in April, but the feature is still opt-in. Now it appears Google is experimenting with the button's design.

We've recieved multiple tips that the home button on Chrome Canary and Dev have turned into a minimalist Chrome icon, as seen in the hero image above. However, Chrome Dev (v69.0.3475) and Chrome Canary (v69.0.3480) display a newspaper-like icon on my Google Pixel.

Left: Chrome Dev 69 with normal UI; Right: Chrome Dev 69 with Duplex UI

The image at the top of this post is from the same version of Chrome Dev, so Google seems to be experimenting with different designs. If you enable the in-development Chrome Duplex UI, the button returns to a home icon.