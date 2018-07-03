Google Drive on the web received the ability to read password-protected Microsoft Office files a while ago - well over a year ago, in fact. This capability is finally rolling out to Drive on Android, and we've got the APK if you need it.

WHAT'S NEW Support viewing and opening password-protected Microsoft Office files.

Bug fixes and performance improvements

What this means is that you can now view Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files that have been password-protected on your Android device (granted that you have the password, of course). We're not entirely sure why there was such a huge gap between the web and mobile implementations, but it's here now. As always, the standard "bug fixes and performance improvements" text is here as well.

The update should be live on the Play Store. However, if you need it for any reason, we've got the Google Drive APK over on APK Mirror ready to go.