Sony announced the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra a few months ago, but both are already seeing discounts. B&H is currently offering the XA2 for $299.99, $30 off its regular price and $50 off its MSRP, as well as the XA2 Ultra for $379.99, $50 off regular price and $70 off MSRP.

Both variants of the XA2 come with 1080p displays, the Snapdragon 630, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 23MP rear camera, and Android 8.0 Oreo. But whereas the XA2 has a 5.2" screen, 3GB of RAM, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,330mAh battery, the XA2 Ultra gets a 6.0" display, 4GB of RAM, a dual 16MP/8MP front-facing camera combo, and a 3,580mAh battery. We're not sure why anyone would need two front-facing cameras, but they're there if you need them.

The XA2 and XA2 Ultra are each available in four colors, with black, blue, and silver being shared between them. However, the XA2 can also be had in pink, while the XA2 Ultra comes in gold. Expedited shipping and store pickup are free, and only NY and NJ residents pay tax. Hit the source links below to check them out.