The recently-released Android P developer preview 4 is meant to be one of the last two release candidates—according to Google's initial released timeline—and in general that means polishing up existing features more than introducing a lot of new ones. Even so, a few new tweaks are present in this latest build, like a new slider for controlling call volume in Settings -> Sound.

Settings -> Sound in Android P DP3 (left), and DP4 (right). Note the new "Call volume" slider.

The new slider isn't exactly a game-changing feature, but it does mean you'll have easier access to changing call volume outside an ongoing conversation. And it makes a lot more sense to have it included together with the other volume controls in settings, rather than treating it as an entirely separate thing.