With the launch of the second developer preview of Android back in May, Google added a surprising and useful feature to the Overview interface. You could highlight and copy text and also make use of Android's smart text selection functionality. Optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities meant you could also pull text from images.
Even more interesting was that you could select and copy images in the same way, including those from apps that don't allow media to be shared (such as Instagram and Snapchat). Sadly, in DP4 this feature is no longer present.
It was great for copying text between apps and grabbing otherwise restricted photos, but for some reason, Google has decided to get rid of it with the third Android P beta. It may be that the ability to copy images from any app led to complaints from developers who prohibit it, leading Google to remove it altogether. Or it could be that the feature isn't quite ready for primetime — it certainly didn't always work consistently. If that's the case, we may well see it return in a more polished form with a future release. Only time will tell, but since this is now a near-final version of Android P, we probably won't see it anytime soon.
Still working for some users, and there seems to be a hidden setting
According to a number of you in the comments, this feature is still working for some in DP4. What's more, when I search "overview" in the settings app, there's an entry for Overview selection with the description "When switching apps, touch and hold text and image..." When I tap it, it goes to the Home settings menu, but unfortunately doesn't show any such setting.
This one's a bit of a mystery, then, as others here at AP also can't get it to work. Potentially there is a setting for turning this on and off (as per the search in the settings app) which isn't actually showing up in the menu yet, and maybe it's switched on for some of us and off for others.
Most of the comments seem to suggest that it's still working, so if anyone also finds that this isn't working, please let us know.
Setting to turn it on is showing for some, but it's generally a buggy mess
The plot thickens... Thanks to all the commenters who've tried to help us get to the bottom of this. It seems that the setting to toggle this feature on and off is showing for some but not others. See below:
Regardless of whether you can see the setting or not, there are inconsistent reports from users about how this is functioning. For some, it's working just as before. Others can select text but get no action buttons for copying and sharing. Some get haptic feedback, but nothing else. Then there's my nothing is happening at all crew.
Hopefully, this will be sorted out in DP5 ahead of the final version of Android P. For now, the last thing I have to say is .
