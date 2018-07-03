- ...
One of the new features in Android P is 'App Actions,' where your phone will try to predict your next action based on previous usage. For example, if you connect your headphones, an App Action for launching Spotify might appear.
In earlier Developer Previews, this feature was only available on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. As of DP4, App Actions now work on the original Pixel and Pixel XL. It's not clear at this point if the feature will remain Pixel-exclusive or not, but at least both generations of Google's phones now have it.
