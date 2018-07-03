I have already written about Fracter a couple of times in the last few months, including a recent hands-on with the game that left me feeling very impressed. At the time of publication, it was still unknown exactly what date would be chosen for the official release. All I had to go on was a tentative "summer" target. Well, as of this morning 4L Games has announced that Fracter will release on July 13th, and if you take a quick look at your calendar, you'll notice that the 13th falls on a Friday this month.
Now that we know when Fracter will hit the Play Store, it might be a good idea to check out the newly released trailer I linked above. This way you can get a sense of what the game has to offer. From the limited access provided to me by the devs, what I have played through mainly reminds me of the mechanics found in Monument Valley, but with less of a focus on item manipulation, and more of a focus on stealthy movement as you try to go about solving each puzzle while avoiding enemies. The black and white graphics lend themselves well to the eerie atmosphere, and the touchscreen controls get the job done without too many problems.
The official release of Fracter is july 13th, and it will be priced at $3.99 on the Play Store when it goes live. Luckily the 13th isn't that far off, and the fact that it falls on a Friday just serves to make me all the more excited. Sometimes you have to take pleasure in the small things, and as goofy as a game release on Friday the 13th may seem, the kid in me can't wait to crawl into my cozy bed to take in Fracter's creepy atmosphere while working my way through its devious puzzles.
Press Release
4L Games to Release Its Haunting Puzzle Adventure Game FRACTER on iOS and Android July 13th
Toronto – JUNE 3, 2018 – Launching this month on Friday the 13th, 4L Games invites you to explore the darkness of the hauntingly beautiful world of FRACTER. Releasing on both iOS and Android for $3.99, FRACTER is an emotive, isometric puzzle adventure game set in a mysterious labyrinth of glowing black architecture.
FRACTER follows a veiled young hero who has set out on a perilous quest to conquer their own darkness. On their journey, players must explore a world in shadows, discover secrets hidden in the dark and outsmart ominous creatures as they solve a series of meticulously designed puzzles.
Brought to life by a team of accomplished artists & musicians, FRACTER features striking black and white visuals and a rich soundscape that will immerse players in a journey that is both heart-pounding and at times deeply personal.
“Our team of incredible artists and developers set out to create a rich, nuanced and highly sensory game experience rarely seen on mobile" said Creative Director Sanatan Suryavanshi. " FRACTER will take players on a journey that is fun, challenging and we hope also thought provoking.”
For more information regarding FRACTER please visit the game’s website, or Twitter and Facebook pages.
About 4L Games
4L Games is a Toronto-based indie team of artists, designers and game developers with a passion for creating artful & thought-provoking games. Their first game, FRACTER, will be released on iOS and Android on July 13th.
