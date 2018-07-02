The Galaxy On5 was a budget phone from Samsung, released in India in 2015. It received mostly poor reviews, and MetroPCS in the United States started selling the phone in late 2016. Today Samsung announced a sequel, the On6, which will go on sale in India on July 5.

Specs Processor Exynos 7870 1.6GHz RAM 4GB Display 5.6-inch 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Cameras 13MP (f/1.9) rear with LED flash, 8MP (f/1.9) front Storage 64 GB with microSD expansion Battery 3,000 mAh Software Android 8.0 Oreo

The On6 uses the same Exynos 7870 processor that the Galaxy J6 and A6 have. The 18:9 AMOLED screen is also a highlight, especially compared to the LCD-equipped On5. The phone will have a pre-installed 'My Galaxy Video' app with "aggregated and curated video content from some of the largest and most popular content providers," in case you're into that.

The phone will launch on July 5 as a Flipkart exclusive, with a starting price of ₹14,490 - about $210. That places it against the ₹11,999 Redmi Note 5, the ₹14,999 Honor 9 Lite, and countless other competitive budget devices. Two colors will be available - Black and Blue.