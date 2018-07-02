Late last month, Nokia said that the 3.1 would be available for purchase in the US on July 2nd. Well, it's July 2nd, and that's... kinda true. In spite of listings being on Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy, only one of those retailers has made the Nokia 3.1 available for purchase today - Best Buy.

The $159 price tag gets you a 5.2" 720p display, a MediaTek MT6750, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2,990mAh battery. It's also a dual-SIM phone. Like all of Nokia's Android phones now, it's powered by Android One, so the UI is clean and updates are pretty quick. The 3.1 is a good option for the sub-$200 bracket of smartphones.

Nokia initially said that the 3.1 would only be available from Amazon and Best Buy, but it has a product page on B&H as well. However, it's only available for purchase right now from Best Buy, even though it's already July 2nd. B&H is still showing the pre-order button, and it's apparently just "Currently unavailable" from Amazon. Nevertheless, the product links you need are below.