LineageOS 15.1, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, is slowly rolling out to more devices. Last month, Oreo builds for the OnePlus One, Galaxy S5 Plus, and other devices became available. Since then, more phones have been added to the LineageOS 15.1 build roster, including Motorola's 2017 flagship and the Sony Xperia XA2.

Before we get to the new devices, builds have stopped for two targets. LineageOS 15.1 is no longer available for the HTC One A9 (hiae), due to issues with calling. In addition, LineageOS 14.1 builds have ceased for the Galaxy S4 Mini lineup (serrano3gxx, serranodsdd, and serranoltexx) because the maintainer has ended development.

Without further ado, here are the new LineageOS 15.1 devices:

Builds aren't available yet for some of the above phones, but they should show up within the next few days.