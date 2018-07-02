Another month, another set of security updates. At the same time that Google is rolling out DP4 for Android P, the monthly security patches for existing Pixel and Nexus devices is also landing, with both full OTA images and factory images being posted. Interested in what's changed? The security bulletin for both July and Google's hardware are also live.
Last month's branching of T-Mobile specific builds continues, with the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 both getting a separate carrier-specific update.
- Pixel 2 and 2 XL
- OPM2.171026.006.G1
- OPM4.171019.021.Q1 (T-Mobile)
- Pixel and Pixel XL
- OPM4.171019.021.P1
- Nexus 5X and 6P
- OPM6.171019.030.E1
- Pixel C
- OPM4.171019.021.N1, (incorrectly states it's for the month of "Jun" on the OTA page)
The Pixel C seems to be lagging behind a bit, with no update just yet. It should still be receiving updates for at least a few more months, so presumably, the July images for the device are merely delayed. We'll point out when and if they arrive.
The most interesting bit of the security bulletins are usually the Pixel-specific functional patches since they tend to fix or improve hardware-specific stuff for Google's first-party hardware. Unfortunately, the only functional patch this month is for better Wi-Fi consistency with certain routers. The overall security patches for this month are shorter than they were in June as well.
The OTA hasn't landed for us just yet, but it should be rolling out soon. The impatient can easily sideload the update if they would rather not wait for Google's incrementally improved security.
The Pixel C builds on the OTA image site are simply labeled with the wrong month for July's update.
- Source:
- Factory Images,
- OTA Images,
- Security Bulletin,
- Pixel Bulletin
Comments