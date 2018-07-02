One upon a time, Instagram had a chronological timeline, so seeing all your friends' posts was as simple as scrolling to the bottom of the feed. This changed two years ago, when Instagram switched to an algorithmic timeline that showed you 'relevant' posts first. Now the company is trying to make the timeline less terrible, with a new 'You're All Caught Up' message.

Starting today on the iOS and Android apps, you'll now see a 'You're All Caught Up' message after you scroll past every post from the past two days. Instagram says this will help you "have a better understanding of your Feed and know you haven’t missed recent photos or videos." You know, like a chronological timeline would.