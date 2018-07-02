Much like Google, Facebook is known to acquire or create experimental apps from time to time. Most of these projects end up being discontinued or merged into more established products. Today Facebook announced that three of the company's apps will be discontinued over the coming weeks.

Facebook Hello, a dialer replacement with contact and social media integration that launched in 2015, will shut down in a few weeks. 'Moves', a fitness app that the company bought in 2014, is being deprecated on July 31. Finally, the 'tbh' anonymous social media app for high school students that Facebook bought last year will be shut down soon.

All user data from these applications will be deleted within the next 90 days. The Play Store listings for all three apps have already been taken down.