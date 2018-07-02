Article Contents
Welcome to July! It would seem that a fair amount of the U.S. is suffering under the sweltering heat of summer, so find a cool place to take a break and look through this long list of app sales. With the U.S. Independence Day a couple of days off, you can expect a lot of deals. Included in today's are several Nvidia Shield TV games, so be looking for those in bold. Several other things are worth noting, too.
There will only be two rounds of app sales this week. I am moving this coming weekend, so you're on your own for Friday and next Monday (possibly next Wednesday, too, but we'll see). I'll be back again when I'm set up enough in my new place to write these up. That being said, expect either a massive roundup next week or split parts.
Free
Apps
- Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Super Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Noise FM - Unlocker $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Qr code reader Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Electron Config Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractions $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Turkey Calls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- 4Goats $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cashier of Grocery Shop: PROFESSION $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Police Lights 2: PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Etaria | Survival Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.99 -> Free; Sales ends in 4 days
- ToaZZle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- VR Tomb's Secrets2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Zamazingo - Dark Adventure Land $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reed $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Coral $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Meegis - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Crystal Glass HD Icons pack Theme Pack WALLPAPER $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ronio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Oreny - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ridom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Empire Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fivo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Givon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Play Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Erimo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QMR For KLWP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Xucon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kirex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Morent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flatty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- pedestrian voice navigator PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Freehand Pen Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- My WatchBox: Watch Collection Gallery & Inventory $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2P NES Emulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Onyx for Sapphyx $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Draw Cartoons 2 FULL $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Messenger for Facebook Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Strobe Pro: flashing lights for house party $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Game Gear Pro - GG Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 5 day
- Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- App2SD PRO: All in One Tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Astronaut VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mazetools Soniface $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meeting Notes $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnapShot - Screenshots Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- RaspController PRO Key $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- virtual MINIGOLF reality $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Forget-Me-Not $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $$2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Freebloks VIP $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WordMix Pro $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battle Supremacy $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PolarStorm $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Radiation City $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- TileStorm $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- TileStorm Eire $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vostok Inc. $15.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $2.09 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ashworld $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bit Beast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Die Hipster $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DungeonMemories $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 — Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Where's My Monster? $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fun Chess Puzzles Pro (Tactics) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Sun: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crystal - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Abstract Pack Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Night Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRiOS X - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dynasty Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PIXELICIOUS ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Holo Particles Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyrolox for KLCK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Phone & Tablet Cooler - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Your Phone Cleaner Lite - Pro Cleaner $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chakra Frequencies $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
