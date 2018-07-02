Welcome to July! It would seem that a fair amount of the U.S. is suffering under the sweltering heat of summer, so find a cool place to take a break and look through this long list of app sales. With the U.S. Independence Day a couple of days off, you can expect a lot of deals. Included in today's are several Nvidia Shield TV games, so be looking for those in bold. Several other things are worth noting, too.

There will only be two rounds of app sales this week. I am moving this coming weekend, so you're on your own for Friday and next Monday (possibly next Wednesday, too, but we'll see). I'll be back again when I'm set up enough in my new place to write these up. That being said, expect either a massive roundup next week or split parts.

Free

Apps

  1. Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Super Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Noise FM - Unlocker $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Qr code reader Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Electron Config Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Fractions $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Music Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Turkey Calls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. 4Goats $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Cashier of Grocery Shop: PROFESSION $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Police Lights 2: PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Etaria | Survival Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.99 -> Free; Sales ends in 4 days
  11. ToaZZle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. VR Tomb's Secrets2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. The Zamazingo - Dark Adventure Land $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Reed $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Coral $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Meegis - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  3. Crystal Glass HD Icons pack Theme Pack WALLPAPER $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Ronio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Gono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Oreny - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Ridom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Empire Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Fivo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Givon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Play Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Erimo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. QMR For KLWP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Xucon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Bio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Kirex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Morent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Agos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Flatty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Zorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. pedestrian voice navigator PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Freehand Pen Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. My WatchBox: Watch Collection Gallery & Inventory $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. 2P NES Emulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Onyx for Sapphyx $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Draw Cartoons 2 FULL $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Messenger for Facebook Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Music Strobe Pro: flashing lights for house party $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Super Game Gear Pro - GG Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 5 day
  19. Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. App2SD PRO: All in One Tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Astronaut VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Mazetools Soniface $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Meeting Notes $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. SnapShot - Screenshots Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. RaspController PRO Key $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. virtual MINIGOLF reality $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Forget-Me-Not $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Magnetic Shaving Derby $$2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  3. Freebloks VIP $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. WordMix Pro $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Battle Supremacy $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. PolarStorm $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Radiation City $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. TileStorm $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. TileStorm Eire $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Vostok Inc. $15.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Age of Civilizations Asia $2.09 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Ashworld $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Bit Beast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Die Hipster $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. DungeonMemories $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. The Vigil Files: Case 1 — Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Where's My Monster? $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Fun Chess Puzzles Pro (Tactics) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. The Sun: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Crystal - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Abstract Pack Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Cartoon Night Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. CRiOS X - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dynasty Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. PIXELICIOUS ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Holo Particles Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Pyrolox for KLCK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

  1. Phone & Tablet Cooler - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Your Phone Cleaner Lite - Pro Cleaner $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Chakra Frequencies $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days