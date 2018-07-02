We'd thought that the latest Android P developer preview wouldn't be seeing very many visual changes given that it's the fourth of its kind, but it looks like we were wrong. DP4 has brought a pretty extensive iconography refresh, removing the fill from icons across the entire interface.

left: DP3. right: DP4.

This change was first spotted when we compared the gesture nav button designs earlier today, but we just kept noticing more and more examples of it. In the System section of the settings menu alone, the icons for Help, Backup, Multiple users, and System update have been revised (with the Backup icon's arrow actually changing directions).

left: DP3. right: DP4.

The changes continue in the main settings page, too. The icons for Sound, Security & location, Accounts, and Support & tips (now called Tips & support) have all had white fill removed. For some reason, however, the Accessibility icon didn't get its fill removed, but instead gained three dots. Fun stuff.

left: DP3. right: DP4.

The differences are clear in the quick settings. Look at the Do not disturb, Battery Saver, Flashlight, and Location icons; they've all lost their fill. The auto-rotate icon has as well, though other aspects of it have changed. You can't see it here, but the settings gear and edit button for quick settings have been updated, too.

left: DP2. right: DP4.

The changes don't stop there. A reader noticed that the messaging icon in a permission prompt had changed, and checking permissions for a permission-heavy app like, Facebook reveals that countless others have been revised as well.

Lastly, the VPN icon has become an outline instead of the white-filled key it used to be. We're sure there are other minor adjustments here and there, so if you find any more, let us know via our tips email or in the comments below.