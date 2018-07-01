Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a few standout titles such as Isoland 2, Euro Truck Driver 2018, and Town of Tides, but you should also take a close look at Up Left Out, Hardback, and Rocket Riders. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android games released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

Android Police coverage: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time is a new point and click adventure game worth the $2 entry fee

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time is a beautiful point-and-click adventure game that contains hand-drawn art, a heavy dose of atmosphere, some relaxing tunes, and non-linear gameplay. This way you can explore the game and its puzzles without having to worry about a specific path to your progression. If you enjoy puzzle games that contain a ton of charm, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time is most definitely an excellent choice this week.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Isoland 2 - Ashes of Time is a truly artistic adventure puzzle game. Experience a unique fusion of captivating puzzles, a philosophical parable and lighthearted storytelling that will transport you to a beautiful hand-drawn island filled with wonders. Embark on a fascinating journey through time and space, discover traces of a lost civilization, and tinker with mysterious machinery to unveil long forgotten secrets.

Up Left Out

Up Left Out reminds me of those old puzzle games where you slide tiles until they all align and create a picture. You'll perform the same actions here, sliding blocks so that you can line them up into some predefined pattern. Like most puzzle games, things start out easy, and will progressively get more difficult the more you advance.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

After "Hook", "Klocki" and "PUSH" its time for my new game. This time your goal is to unlock all the elements on the board. As always its a minimal game with no text at all. So just chill and try to solve all 50 levels. Thanks for playing.

Squirgle

Okay, ignoring the fact that the video for this app starts with someone playing on their phone while sitting on the toilet, Squirgle isn't that bad of a game. Sure, it may not make sense at first, but once you play for a minute, the simplistic puzzle gameplay starts to come together. One thing is for sure, the soundtrack is kicking. Oh, and you can even play against a friend on the same device should you feel the need.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

A dazzling ballet of color, form, sound and arithmetic, Squirgle is a fast-paced puzzle game meant for brief moments and all whereabouts. The extremely short nature of its individual games means it can be played in practically any context--either alone or against a friend (or enemy) on the other end of your device. Just try and bring a pair of headphones.

Hardback

Fowers Games' Hardback combines deck building with a word puzzle game to create something unique. Players build a deck of letters with various powers and then race to 60 fame points to win. This is a multiplayer-focused title, but if you would like to play on your own, you can. The settings have three different skill levels you can choose from for the single-player content, and if you would like to play with friends, you can do that too as it supports up to five players for hot seat and online asynchronous gameplay.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hardback is a deck-building word game, a prequel to Paperback. As an aspiring 19th-century novelist, you work to pen your next masterpiece, earning prestige along the way. Specialize your deck in certain genres to exploit card combinations, and press your luck to draw extra cards — but make sure you can still string a word together.

Rocket Riders: 3D Platformer

Hothead Games' Rocket Riders is an enjoyable 3D platformer that is still in beta. Luckily that beta is public, so we all can check it out before it's fully finished. You can expect plenty of platforming action scattered across its 20+ levels. You'll also find three different game modes including a timed challenge mode and something called star hunt.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Welcome to the Beta release of Rocket Riders. Be a part of the first ride and give us your valuable feedback. Jump, Dash & Smash your way through the first one-handed 3D Platformer on mobile. Explore an exciting world with simple and easy to use controls. Find Stars to unlock more levels. Collect coins to unlock Time Challenge.

Raskulls: Online

Halfbrick Studios Raskulls: Online is undoubtedly a free-to-play game, but since it is still in testing, it's monetization has yet to be activated. That means you can play this online multiplayer real-time puzzle game for free right now without having to worry about any IAPs rearing their ugly head just as you start having fun. This will assuredly change in the near future, which is why you should probably check this out soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (yet)

--

The Raskulls are back. From the creators of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride comes the next evolution of Raskulls, an online real-time multiplayer puzzle game starring the bad-to-the-bone Raskulls family. With the lovable, yet completely self-centred King leading the charge, his band of merry Raskulls – Dragon, Duck, Koala, Devil, Witch Doctor and more – are back.

Pop The Ice

Pop The Ice is a simple casual game that will have you furiously tapping on the screen in order to pop a piece of ice into a drinking glass above it. You'll have to perform this task in repeated succession to get to the top o the bar. Pop The Ice works great as a time waster in between more critical tasks, and it should last for a little while since there are 90 levels to beat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

"Pop The Ice" is a truly fun and exciting ice cube popping game. The goal of this game is to hit the table hard and pop the ice cube up to the top. You need to use different glasses to catch the ice cube on different floors; these tricky glasses might slide, vanish or explode anytime.

Paper Plane Planet

I am a total sucker for freeform flight games, and Paper Plane Planet adequately fills that role thanks to the adorable round world you will traverse as you glide from one plume of air to the next. At first, this will be difficult as you have to earn some money to upgrade your paper plane just enough to glide for longer distances. The more you fly, the more you can improve your plane, which means you'll be able to drift further and further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Fly as far as you can. Launch your magic paper plane as far as possible and upgrade your stats. Improve your best distance and discover all the points of interest spread around the map. Prepare for some endless paper plane fun.

Time Jump

LILA SOFT's Time Jump is a game all about timing, figuratively and literally. You see, you are tasked with timing your jumps so that you will avoid the timepiece arms swinging around each stage. This can be trickier than you may at first suspect, since each arm will move at a different pace, and each stage will contain an entirely different rhythm than the last. Still, this is a solid casual time waster with a cute theme and intuitive gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Tap to jump over the clock hands. Tap and hold to slow down the time. Collect various jumpers. Jump as many the clock hands as possible.

I guess everyone isn't done capitalizing on the World Cup just yet, which is why a few more soccer games are trickling out on the Play Store. If you couldn't tell by the name, Soccer Hero - Endless Football Run is an auto-runner with a soccer theme. As you run forward, you have the opportunity to pass the ball to another player. You'll also have to watch out for members of the opposing team as they will want to take the ball from you. As you can imagine, it's best to dodge all enemies, and if they ever get close, just pass the ball to another teammate and continue your path forward.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Hey there, soccer hero. If you love running games, you’ll get a serious kick out of this soccer running game. Run and get MESSY out on the endless soccer field. Bring out your inner soccer hero as you run with the ball. Run and kick the ball to your teammates as you show off your soccer hero skills and score goal after goal.

Sneak Ops

Sneak Ops is a pixel-based stealth game. You'll move from one room to the next collecting disks. These disks can be used to purchase a save at preset save points. Obviously collecting each disc will be difficult thanks to the many enemies and cameras that litter your surroundings. There are also new levels added each and every day, which should keep things feeling fresh for quite a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

A new sneaking mission every day. Sneak Ops is a strategic, stealth based action game where the goal is to not get caught. Do you accept the mission? Knock out guards, avoid security cameras and crawl through tunnels in this high tech military base that changes daily.

Grab Lab

Digital Melody's Grab Lab utilizes an interesting idea to create an enjoyable arcade game that's familiar yet unique, all at the same time. You see, to traverse your surrounding you have to use a grappling hook to move. Connect it to a ceiling, and you will now be able to walk on the ceiling. Connect it to a wall, and it's the same story. This is how you get around, and it makes for some very fun puzzles thanks to having to think out your movement so you can reach the end of each stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Grab Lab is a crazy mix of puzzle and arcade game. Use only one finger - tap to fly. Complete all unique levels - from simple to extremely advanced and demanding. Time travel is a piece of cake - let’s try it with my time machine. 3, 2, 1, and... BOOM. Oops, my time machine exploded. Something’s wrong with the gravity, something’s wrong with the laboratory and the whole world.

Town of Tides

Town of Tides may look like pixel-based RPG, but it is actually a visual novel. This is a deviation from Daigo Studio's other games as those were more about gameplay than story. Now that the company is testing out a new writer, things have definitely taken a new turn. If you enjoy atmosphere and storytelling instead of direct gameplay, you're definitely going to want to check out Town of Tides.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

--

This is a tale of a man who got tired of living in the restless city and moved to a small town by the sea. What he experiences in the "Town of Tides" changes him forever...... In this game, you can simply enjoy the story, with no battles nor puzzles. Enjoy the retro atmosphere in pixels.

1655F

111% is a developer that has consistently released games that are often difficult to explain. This is thanks to their originality, which is often a missing feature in the majority of the mobile gaming market. The company's latest title is called 1655F, and the best that I can explain it is that it plays like a classic arcade game. Your job is to go from floor to floor in some castle as you defeat wave after wave of enemies with a few of your magical abilities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

--

This is a retro arcade strategy game. As a notorious dark magician, team up with underworld creatures and fight. Bring revenge…. Win for justice and bring back peace to world.

Use various spells to win the battle.

Upgrade your underworld monsters, make the army stronger.

Hatch eggs, get legendary pet.

Enjoy unique fun stages

Check out who’s on the highest floor. (Leaderboard)

Fresh Body

Fresh Body is billed as a hardcore roguelike action game, and I would say I have to agree with that moniker. The gameplay focuses on collecting monster parts so that you can change and upgrade certain appendages in order to grow stronger and take on more powerful foes. You can expect plenty of RPG mechanics mixed in with this monster part collecting, plus things should stay fresh thanks to the inclusion of randomly generated levels.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Transform yourself into a monster to progress and defeat even more powerful monsters. Fresh Body is a hardcore rogue-like action game. Discover a dark world crawling with monsters and nightmares. Kill monsters to collect body parts and combine them to obtain skills and abilities. Transform yourself into a monster to progress and defeat even more powerful monsters.

Euro Truck Driver 2018

Ovidiu Pop is a developer that has definitely found its niche in the mobile marketplace. The company concentrates on developing vehicular simulation games that range from trucks to buses, to trains. Euro Truck Driver 2018 is obviously themed around driving long distance big rigs throughout Europe, and it is the latest edition released in the series. You can expect to find a few popular European trucking brands, as well as plenty of environments to drive through including ones filled with snow, deserts, mountains, and cities.

Monetization: $9.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $28.99

--

Want to know what driving a real truck feels like? Euro Truck Driver - 2018 is the best truck simulator that allows you to experience next-gen graphics, awesome features and realistic trucking scenarios. This Euro Truck Simulator features many truck brands, with realistic engine sounds and detailed interiors.

Battlelands Royale

Battle Royale games are all the rage, as we see with the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite. Many imitators have released their clones on the Play Store in a rush to gain traction while the genre is still hot, and Battlelands Royale easily fits in this category. As you can guess, it is a battle royale game, though it doesn't really look like the ones you are used to playing. It takes advantage of a top-down view, which actually suits the last man standing gameplay quite well.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $48.99

--

Fight for survival in an epic last man standing multiplayer battle royale - but not as you know it. Made for mobile, Battlelands Royale is a casual gun game for everyone to enjoy. With 32 players and 3-5 minute battles it’s pure non-stop carnage. No waiting in lobbies; no complicated menus to navigate. Just play, parachute, loot, shoot and survive.

Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium

If you couldn't tell by the name, Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD is indeed a tower defense game. It's actually been around since January as a separate free-to-play release, and apparently, this paid version is also available for free as some sort of sale until Monday. What I find especially odd is that the free version has the same price range of in-app purchases as this paid version. But hey, why miss out on a sale?

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium - The epic tower defense game of 2018. The perfect combination of strategy game and tower defense game. Orcs are growing and preparing to attack your kingdom. To protect the Kingdom, you started to gather troops, upgrade to stronghold against hordes of evil monsters.

Warships Universe: Naval Battle

Wargaming Group has a strong grip on the naval, aircraft, and tank MMO market, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of clones out their that mimic the familiar gameplay. Warships Universe: Naval Battle obviously fills this role with familiar gameplay that is very similar to World of Warships Blitz. That's right, once again you'll be able to take part in a historically accurate naval battle filled with authentic warships from the World War II era.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $49.99

--

Warships Universe is MMO naval action game with online sea battles. Become an admiral of invincible navy fleets in the best 3D warship action game. Be a part of historic naval clashes of World War II and lead your powerful fleet into countless epic sea battles. WW1 and WW2 era had most iconic battleships, destroyers and aircrafts.

Tap Wizard RPG: Arcane Quest

Iron Horse Games are no strangers to idle games. As a matter of fact, that is all the company releases on the Play Store. This week Tap Wizard RPG: Arcane Quest is its latest release, and it contains all of the gameplay elements you would expect out of an idle game. Simply tap a few times to get thing rolling, then sit back and wait for your cash to roll in so you can incrementally upgrade your spells.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $59.99

--

Tap Wizard RPG is an epic Idle RPG. Equip your Wizard with Arcane Spells to defeat hordes of enemies. Sit back and watch as the Wizard does all the hard work and completes his quest. Incremental idle clicker features meet classic action RPG gameplay in Tap Wizard RPG. Level up your mage with unique spells and powers.

Furistas Cat Cafe

Neko Atsume set the world ablaze with its Kawaii-themed cat collection gameplay, and since its release many imitators have taken a swipe at the king, and yet few have found anywhere near as much success. The latest cat collection game to hit the Play Store is called Furistas Cat Cafe. It tries to simulate what it may be like to run a hipsterific cat cafe where you match up clients with your furry friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

--

Adopt an assortment of adorable cats, help your customers find their purrfect match, and customize your cafe to bring the ultimate joy. Furistas Cat Cafe captures the personalities of real life cats and will melt your heart. Adopt & collect a wonderfully weird array of furry friends, based on real cats. Each cat has a fascinating backstory and behaviors specific to their personality.

WTF Game Of The Week

Stone Skimming

VOODOO obviously has no qualms releasing some very questionable games, but man alive does Stone Skimming take the cake. Not only does it suffer from the developer's penchant to stuff in as many advertisements as possible, but the gameplay offers nothing worth playing, plus the graphics aren't doing anyone any favors. Everything about Stone Skimming screams "shovelware." You have been warned.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

--

Throw stones and make them skip as far as you can. Drag your finger Left and Right to avoid obstacles. Stone Skimming, is the best and most fun stone skipping challenge, where you make money each time you throw. How to play? Easy: Tap to throw, then drag your finger left and right to avoid obstacles.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.