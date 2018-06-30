It seems like Instagram is in the news every other day. Highlights include its new Lite and IGTV apps, though there are several Instagram app tweaks sprinkled all throughout. Now, the Facebook-owned company has added the ability to ask questions in its Stories, a feature I'm surprised wasn't already there.

There are already yes/no polls and emoji sliders (yes, that's a thing) that can be used with questions; the new aspect here is open-ended questions. With these, your followers' answers can be as long-winded as they want them to be. For example, in the screenshot above, you could roast the story-poster in as much excruciating detail as you'd like.

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet. I can't see it in my app, and only one reader has tipped us about it. Let us know if you've seen it in the comments below.