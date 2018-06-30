For those of you who are looking to get into the smart home game, Amazon has something in store. The retailer is currently offering its 2nd-gen Echo, a Samsung SmartThings hub, and two Element smart lightbulbs for just $114.99, which is over $100 less than the bundle's regular price.

The nearly-50% off discount makes sense when you look at each product's price. The Echo goes for $99.99, the SmartThings hub for $84.99, and the two Element smart lightbulbs for about $20 together. When all of these items are brought together, the Echo can be used to control the two smart bulbs via the SmartThings hub. You can then purchase additional things to connect to the hub and gradually make your house smarter and smarter.

There are three bundles available, but they only differ in the Echo's color (Charcoal, Gray, and Sandstone). They're currently marked as "Temporarily out of stock," but they can still be purchased. You'll have to wait a bit, but for this deal, I personally think it's worth it. Hit the source link below to pick one of these bundles up for yourself.