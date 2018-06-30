Article Contents
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the 2018 versions of its Galaxy J3 and J7 smartphones. No release date was given, with only "early June" being given as an estimate. It's very late in June now, but Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile have launched their versions of the J3 and J7.
Galaxy J3
As you might be able to tell, the J3 is the lower-end model of the two. Here are the specs:
Specs
|Display
|5.0" 720p TFT
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Camera
|8MP rear, 5MP front
|Battery
|2,600mAh
|Software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
The specs obviously aren't the greatest, with the only noteworthy item at all being the Exynos 7884A chipset, which is likely an underclocked version of the Exynos 7884. At least it has Oreo, right?
Names and pricing between all three carriers can get confusing, so I'll put them in bulleted form here:
- Galaxy J3 V 3rd Gen (Verizon): $168, or $7/month for 24 months
- Galaxy J3 Achieve (Sprint): $192, or $8/month for 24 months on lease
- Galaxy J3 Achieve (Boost): $129.99, discounted to $79.99 now plus extra 20% off with code USA
Galaxy J7
The J7 is the higher-end model, though it's still not especially powerful. When compared with the J3, it has a bigger display (but it's still 720p), an extra 16GB of storage, better cameras, and a larger battery.
Specs
|Display
|5.5" 720p TFT
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Camera
|13MP rear, 13MP front
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|Software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
As with the J3, the names and prices can get muddled up, so here they are in bulleted form:
- Galaxy J7 V 2nd Gen (Verizon): $240, or $10/month for 24 months
- Galaxy J7 Refine (Sprint): $288, or $12/month for 24 months on lease
- Galaxy J7 Refine (Boost): $229.99, 20% off with code USA
