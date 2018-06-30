Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a few exceptional apps I would like to highlights such as Instagram Lite, BBC Sounds, and Navbar Weather. Heck,there is even an app for all you Pokémon GO fans out there with the release of Silph Road. So without further ado, here are the most notable apps released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Instagram Lite

Android Police coverage: Instagram starts testing a Lite version of its app in Mexico [APK Download]

With how bloated many of our apps have become, it makes sense that lite versions are releasing in droves for the ever-expanding Android market. An excess of cheap phones mean you will need apps that aren't resource intensive, which is precisely why Instagram Lite exists. Sadly you won't be able to download it unless you happen to live in Mexico, but hopefully, once this soft launch is over, the rest of us can give it a thorough once-over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Instagram is a simple way to capture and share the world’s moments. The Instagram Lite app is small, allowing you to save space on your phone and download it quickly. Follow your friends and family to see what they’re up to, and discover accounts from all over the world that are sharing things you love.

BBC Sounds: Radio & Podcasts

Android Police coverage: BBC Sounds app arrives to replace iPlayer Radio and attract a younger audience [APK Download]

BBC Sounds: Radio & Podcasts is the latest app from the BBC meant to try and grab some interest from the streaming music crowd. The design is slick, and you can expect a personalize experience for each and every use. Sadly it is only available to those that live in the UK, so the majority of us won't be able to use it anytime soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

BBC Sounds is the new way to listen to BBC audio – your favourite programmes, podcasts, radio stations and music all in one place. Explore a wide variety of new podcasts, music mixes and live sets. Listen live to BBC radio stations. Catch up or listen again to your favourite BBC radio shows.

Navbar Weather is an excellent new app that will replace your software navigation bar with your local weather. It can display a five-day and a three-hour weather forecast, plus you can switch back and forth from a line chart to a bar chart. Of course, the best part is that you won't need root access to take advantage of any of these features.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Make your Navigation Bar useful. Change it to weather forecast with beautiful and detailed weather chart. It's weather app that shows forecast in unique way - on navigation bar via eg. chart. So to use it you obviously have to have navigation bar in your smartphone. So far Navbar Weather was tested only on my Mate 9, but it should work also on any other smartphone with Navigation Bar.

Mei: Messaging with AI

Smart digital assistants are all the rage, but what about an intelligent messaging app? Would you like to learn how to act like a human by having a machine correct the way you interact with other humans? Well, if so, then you are in luck. Mei: Messaging with AI offers precisely that. Not only will it recommend certain phrases so that you don't look like an idiot while texting, but it will also learn from your texts to improve your relationships even further.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mei is a messaging app that can help you with your texting relationships. It comes with an optional relationship AI assistant who can help you better understand yourself and the people you communicate with. In its simplest form, Mei is simply an upgrade to the default or stock SMS/MMS texting app that comes pre-packaged in most phones by the manufacturer or telephone carrier.

Play Disney Parks

Play Disney Parks may at first sound like a dumb name for an app, but it is actually very accurate. Imagine waiting in a two-hour-long line to step onto the Tower of Terror. What are you going to do to fill those two hours? Most people will, of course, pull their phone out to pass the time, which is precisely why Play Disney Parks exists. It contains a few interactive games that you can play with your friends while you wait, along with a few other activities that can be taken advantage of during your visit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Turn wait time into play time with interactive in-park adventures, attraction-themed fun, Disney trivia, achievements and unique experiences that bring surrounding environments to life. Play with family and friends while waiting in line—from activities that interact with select attraction queues to games that immerse you like never before in the stories of the Disney theme parks.

Samsung Experience Service

Samsung Experience Service will come in handy if you happen to be a hardcore Samsung user that loves all of its apps and has friends and family that feel the same. This app allows you to share pictures, videos, and a plethora of other content from all of your Samsung branded apps. It can do this by tying into your Samsung account, which is why you'll need to know a few people that actually use theirs as well before this app becomes useful as a sharing platform.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

With the Samsung Experience Service, you can share your daily life with your family, friends, and acquaintances through Samsung devices such as smartphones, tablets, Family Hub refrigerators and TVs, using apps like Gallery and Contacts. You can create groups and invite members using your Samsung account.

Lithodomos Engage

Lithodomos VR has released quite a few virtual reality exploration and learning apps in the last year or so. These apps usually offer a short and fixed VR experience, though I have to admit it can be interesting to explore ancient cities as they once were. Lithodomos Engage continues this tradition since you'll be able to explore a few different demos of interactive tours from all over the world.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Our goal is to bring the ancient world back to life for everyone. This app, furthers that goal by providing highlights of highly researched and produced scenes, videos and interactive tours from all over the world. Scenes: We have provided a demo of on site experiences you can see what a place looked like at different points in time.

Silph Road

Yes, People are still playing Pokémon GO, which means there are people out there who want to stay on top of any news about the game and its player base. Apparently, Silph Road is a website that offers exactly this, and now it has an app available on the Play Store that goes by the same name.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Join the world's largest Pokémon GO player network. Pokemon GO™ research, local trading, nest reporting, tools & community

AutoPick

AutoPick is a simple app for copying text from anywhere you happen see it. On a screen, on a billboard, on your clothes, it doesn't matter. Just snap a pic of the text you would like to copy, and then you are free to use that text however you like. This is obviously an excellent tool for students, and it may even come in handy for your job.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

Pick, Paste and Organize text from the real world objects such as books, documents, research papers, manuals or even digital screens with the help of highlights to make it a single click process and save your time to do things that matter. Because Information should flow like water and float like air, easy to reach and easy to grab.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AT&T WatchTV

Android Police coverage: AT&T's $15/month WatchTV streaming service is now open to all

The tech illiterate are easy prey for the likes of AT&T. The company knows it has the upper hand with many of its customers since very few are aware of the options out there and so settle for whatever their streaming options the cable provider offers. This is how we get apps like this. AT&T WatchTV is supposed to make it easy to stream live TV and on-demand content, but of course like all things AT&T, the app is poorly made, and the service is difficult to sign into, not to mention has a few buffering issues. There is also a $15 a month plan for those who don't already subscribe to AT&T for their TV, which can be convenient. Just keep in mind you can only stream on one device at a time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Stream live TV and on demand entertainment with WatchTV from AT&T. Enjoy news, events, and shows as they air. Your favorite TV series and movies can be viewed virtually anywhere, anytime. Looking to watch TV right now? You’re one click away from discovering TV bliss. Simply install the WatchTV app, subscribe , and join the streaming party. Start watching Live TV now.

One Top

Apparently, this app is meant as a companion release for the One Top cooking device. It is designed to help you cook your meals with the device to perfection each and every time. There are many recipes included in the app, which are all designed for use with the required cooking device. While I can't really speak to how well the device works, the app itself is clean looking and should serve your purposes adequately.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

One Top makes it easy to cook all your favorite recipes, all on one compact appliance. It’s created to be the most versatile appliance in your kitchen. Say goodbye to guessing and hello to perfect meals. Cook recipes and let the app walk you through the steps, telling you when to flip your food or add ingredients all while adjusting the temperature to cook everything to your desired doneness.

AT&T Tech Support 360℠

AT&T Tech Support 360 offers exactly what its name implies. This is, of course, a mobile companion app that not only provides tech support for your AT&T account but it will also point you towards the proper PC tools you may need to solve a particular issue. You can also schedule your next in-person appointment through the app, which sounds very convenient.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

No tech support? We've got your business covered. This mobile companion allows users to create an account, chat, email and phone in with IT questions, and get a complimentary PC diagnostic tool. It also gives customers the convenience to schedule appointments with U.S.-based, remote technicians and manage registered computers.

For the last couple of weeks, Sony has been pumping out new themes for its Xperia branded Android devices. This week we have XPERIA Football 2018 Theme. As you can tell from the name, this theme concentrates on the sport of soccer. You'll be able to display a nice green pitch as your background, and even a few icons will be changed to better suit the soccer theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Official Football 2018 Theme for Sony XPERIA™ Tested on Xperia Devices: XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XZ Premium, XZs, X, Z, Z5, Z5c, Z3, Z3c, Z2, Z1, Z1c, E3, T3, M4, XA, XA1, T2, C4, Z, Z2 Tablet, Z3 Tablet Compact, Z4 Tablet, Xperia Touch XPERIA™ Themes can customize over 300 graphical assets. Style everything from lock screen and home screen wallpapers to icons, colours and buttons.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.