Verizon has announced a new discount on family plans for military families. Families of active-duty service members, reservists, veterans, and Gold Star families can sign up for the carrier's Go Unlimited plan for $30 a month per line for four lines, which comes to a savings of $40 per month.

The discount extends to Verizon's other "unlimited" plans as well — military families can "mix and match unlimited plans" and save $15 on one line, $35 on two, and $40 on three or more. Military families also get a $200 prepaid Mastercard for each new smartphone activated on a new line of service, so a family of four could get $800 back for switching to Verizon (if they all bought new phones, that is). The prepaid card deal is only for a limited time, but Verizon hasn't said exactly how long.

In April, T-Mobile announced new military discounts that start at the same $15 discount — for a single line, that's $55 — but a second line is $25, and subsequent lines are just $10 a month, up to six lines.