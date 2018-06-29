It's been over a year since Cotton Game's gorgeous hand-drawn point and click adventure game Isoland was released on Android. In that time the developers have been working on a sequel, and today that sequel is available on the Play Store. You can expect to find the same gorgeous hand-drawn graphics in Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, but this time around the gameplay breaks from the original's linearity in order to give players a chance to decide for themselves how and when they would like to tackle the many logical puzzles contained within.

As you can see in the trailer linked above, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time contains all of the usual trappings you would expect to find in a point and click adventure game. There is a heavy use of atmosphere to go along with the fantastic graphics, and there is obviously going to be a lot of puzzle-filled gameplay to work your way through so that you can progress the mysterious story. What's nice about these puzzles is that you are never pressured to solve any of them under a time limit or in any particular order. This leaves you free to explore the game as you wish. Plus, even if you do get stuck on a puzzle there is a hint system available that provides free hints along with more useful ones that will cost you a token that's acquired through a $0.99 in-app purchase.

All puzzles can be solved with logic, so you won't have to worry about wasting your time trying to figure out some idiotic brain teaser that doesn't make sense. However, one issue I did run into is that the Nvidia Shield TV is listed as a supported device on the Play Store, and sadly all I got was an error every time I tried to install it.

You can grab Isoland 2: Ashes of Time for the low price of $1.99, and as I already mentioned, there are IAPs, but they are only used for the hint system. Oh, and if you are worried that the game may be too short, there is a NewGame+ mode you can take on once you've completed your first run. You can also expect to find an achievement system along with a few hidden easter eggs.

If you are a fan of point and click adventure games or are looking for a heavy dose of atmosphere and puzzle solving, then Isoland 2: Ashes of Time should be right up your alley. The hand-drawn art exudes a ton of charm, the music is soothing, and the non-linear gameplay means players can go about their business however they like. For $2 that's a steal.