It's kind of crazy how Google Pay has been so consistently adding support for banks and credit unions in such large numbers for the past couple of years. Most recently, a whopping 171 banks/credit unions were added. Now, an additional 64 have joined the roster, and PayPal's Mastercard is now supported.
Without further ado, here's the new list:
- Aeroquip Credit Union
- Affiliated Bank
- AllSouth Federal Credit Union
- American Bank & Trust Company (LA)
- AuburnBank
- Audubon State Bank
- Azura Credit Union
- Bangor Federal Credit Union
- Barrington Bank & Trust
- Beverly Bank & Trust
- Cape Cod 5 Cents Savings
- Citizens Bank (TN)
- Citizens National Bank of Albion
- Classic Bank
- Crystal Lake Bank & Trust
- D.L Evans Bank
- First Bank and Trust (LA)
- First Community Bank of the Heartland, Inc
- First Federal Savings Bank of Lincolnton
- First National Bank of Fort Smith
- First Volunteer Bank of Tennessee
- Forreston State Bank
- Glacier Bank
- Goodfield State Bank
- Gratiot Community Credit Union
- H-E-B Federal Credit Union
- Hinsdale Bank & Trust
- HNB National Bank
- Home Town Bank (VA)
- Interra Credit Union
- Lake Forest Bank & Trust
- Libertyville Bank & Trust
- LNB Community Bank
- Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Asso
- Mid-Atlantic FCU
- Midwest Bank
- National Bank (IL)
- Northbrook Bank & Trust
- Northway Bank
- Old Plank Trail Community
- OneUnited Bank
- Orlando Federal Credit Union
- Peoples Bank & Trust (IL)
- Putnam Bank
- Scott Credit Union
- Shaumburg Bank & Trust
- Springs Valley Bank and Trust
- St. Charles Bank & Trust
- State Bank of the Lakes
- Teachers Federal Credit Union
- The Bank of Elk River
- The State Bank (MI)
- Town Bank
- TruChoice FCU
- United Bank (AL)
- Unity One Credit Union
- U.S. Postal Service FCU
- Vantage Bank
- Veridian CU
- Village Bank & Trust
- Wheaton Bank & Trust Company
- White River CU
- Wintrust Bank
- Yampa Valley Bank
On top of all that, the PayPal Mastercard can now be used with Google Pay. If your bank made the list, download Google Pay via the widget below and start taking advantage of all that it has to offer.
